AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: From Chicago, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Event: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y.
DRAG RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash.
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, Minneapolis, Minn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
TGC — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, third round, England
11 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, third round, England
1 p.m.
TGC — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J.
3 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (subject to blackout in local areas)
7 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Cleveland
9 p.m.
MLB — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Day 11: From Peru
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales
2:30 p.m.
FOX — German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund
5 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif.
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Palo Alto, Calif.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4. Palo Alto, Calif. (tape delay)
TENNIS
10 p.m.
CBSSN — World Team Tennis: Teams TBD, Final, Las Vegas, Nev.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIVB: U.S. vs. Bulgaria, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La. (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBA TV — Las Vegas at Dallas
