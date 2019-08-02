{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: From Chicago, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill.

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Event: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y.

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash.

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, Minneapolis, Minn.

GOLF

7 a.m.

TGC — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, third round, England

11 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, third round, England

1 p.m.

TGC — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J.

3 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (subject to blackout in local areas)

7 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Cleveland

9 p.m.

MLB — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 11: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales

2:30 p.m.

FOX — German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund

5 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif.

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Palo Alto, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4. Palo Alto, Calif. (tape delay)

TENNIS

10 p.m.

CBSSN — World Team Tennis: Teams TBD, Final, Las Vegas, Nev.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIVB: U.S. vs. Bulgaria, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La. (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBA TV — Las Vegas at Dallas

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments