TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J., TGC.
3 p.m.: U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore., TGC.
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Day 1, men's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN.
Noon: New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
8 p.m.: West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: Professional Fighters League 6, preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Toronto, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: New York Jets at New York Giants, NFL Network.
7 p.m.: Houston at Green Bay, TMJ.
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona, NFL Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 17, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Day 17, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Day 17, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's Round of 16, Ontario, ESPN2.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Indiana at Washington, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Houston at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
