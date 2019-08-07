{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J., TGC.

3 p.m.: U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore., TGC.

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Day 1, men's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

Noon: New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

8 p.m.: West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: Professional Fighters League 6, preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Toronto, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: New York Jets at New York Giants, NFL Network.

7 p.m.: Houston at Green Bay, TMJ.

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona, NFL Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9 a.m.: Day 17, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Day 17, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Day 17, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's Round of 16, Ontario, ESPN2.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Indiana at Washington, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Houston at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

