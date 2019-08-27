TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour. Omega European Masters, first round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, FSWis and MLB Network.
4 p.m.: New York Yankees at Seattle, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN; Tampa Bay at Houston, MLB Network.
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, MLB Network.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, APOEL at Ajax, second leg of the playoff round, TNT.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
6 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Tampa Bay at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, WSCR (670 AM).
