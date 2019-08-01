TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
11 p.m.: Great Western Sydney at Sydney, FS2.
DRAG RACING
5:30 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro Seattle, at Kent, Wash., FS1.
EXTREME SPORTS
8 p.m.: X Games Minneapolis 2019, women's skateboard, moto x and BMX big air, at Minneapolis, ESPN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: LPGA Tour/R & A, Women's British Open, second round, at Milton Keynes, England, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWis and MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10 a.m.: Day 10, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: Day 10, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Day 10, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: USA Swimming National Championships, Day 3, at Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.: Chicago Regional, quarterfinal, Loyalty is Love vs. Overseas Elite, at Chicago, ESPN.
8 p.m.: TBT Dunk Contest, at Chicago, Ill., ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: Chicago Regional, quarterfinal, Team Hines vs. Brotherly Love, at Chicago, ESPN2.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: World Team Tennis playoffs, semifinal, San Diego vs. Springfield, at Las Vegas, Nev., CBSSN.
9 p.m.: World Team Tennis playoffs, semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia, at Las Vegas, Nev., CBSSN.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m.: NWSL, Reign FC at Houston, ESPNews.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: FIVB, USA vs. Kazakhstan, at Bossier City, La. (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9 p.m.: Washington at Seattle, NBA TV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, WGN (720 AM).
