TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

3 p.m.: U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 64, at Pinehurst, N.C., FS1.

4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, at Prague, Czech Republic, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

9 p.m.: World Series, championship game, at Portland, Ore., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Boston at Cleveland, MLB Network.

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, YouTube; Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Washington, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, ESPN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool vs. Chelsea, at Istanbul, Turkey, TNT.

6:55 p.m.: Campeones Cup, Club America at Atlanta United, ESPN2.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Connecticut at Phoenix, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM & 540 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

