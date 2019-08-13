TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
3 p.m.: U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 64, at Pinehurst, N.C., FS1.
4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, at Prague, Czech Republic, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
9 p.m.: World Series, championship game, at Portland, Ore., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Boston at Cleveland, MLB Network.
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, YouTube; Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).
3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Washington, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, ESPN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool vs. Chelsea, at Istanbul, Turkey, TNT.
6:55 p.m.: Campeones Cup, Club America at Atlanta United, ESPN2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Connecticut at Phoenix, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM & 540 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.