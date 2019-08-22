TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: IndyCar, qualifying, at Madison, Ill., NBCSN.
BOXING
9 p.m.: ShoBox, The New Generation, at Broken Arrow, Okla., Showtime.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, second round, at Mölndal, Sweden, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, second round, at Aurora, Ontario, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlanta, Ga., TGC.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif.), ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets, MLB Network.
7:10 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Boston at San Diego, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Tampa Bay, NFL Network.
7 p.m.: Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit, CBS.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Köln, FS2.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, ESPN.
8:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS1.
9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at Portland, ESPN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: U.S. Open Qualifying, final round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS.
Noon: WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open, semifinals, at Bronx, N.Y., Tennis.
6 p.m.: ATP, The Winston-Salem Open, semifinals, at Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York, CBSSN.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
11 p.m.: Exhibition, U.S. vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia, NBA TV.
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: West Bend West at Homestead, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Arizona at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
