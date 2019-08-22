{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: IndyCar, qualifying, at Madison, Ill., NBCSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: ShoBox, The New Generation, at Broken Arrow, Okla., Showtime.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, second round, at Mölndal, Sweden, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, second round, at Aurora, Ontario, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlanta, Ga., TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets, MLB Network.

7:10 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Boston at San Diego, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Tampa Bay, NFL Network.

7 p.m.: Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit, CBS.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Köln, FS2.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, ESPN.

8:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS1.

9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at Portland, ESPN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: U.S. Open Qualifying, final round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS.

Noon: WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open, semifinals, at Bronx, N.Y., Tennis.

6 p.m.: ATP, The Winston-Salem Open, semifinals, at Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York, CBSSN.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

11 p.m.: Exhibition, U.S. vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia, NBA TV.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: West Bend West at Homestead, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Arizona at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

