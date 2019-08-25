{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN, FSWis.

9 p.m.: NY Yankees at Seattle, ESPN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 p.m.: U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

4:30 a.m.: Exhibition: U.S. vs. Canada, Sydney, NBA.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (670 AM).

