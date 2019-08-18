{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN LEGION

3 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

10 a.m.: World Series: Bowling Green, Ky. vs. Sydney, Australia, Consolation game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

Noon: World Series: TBD vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: World Series:TBD vs. Barrington, R.I., U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

5 p.m.: World Series:TBD vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: World Series:TBD vs. River Ridge, La., U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: San Francisco at Denver, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, MLB Network.

MEN'S SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Wolves, NBCSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., TENNIS.

2 p.m.: Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League: From Birmingham, England (taped), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

