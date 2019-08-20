TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
AURORA GAMES
6 p.m.: Day 2, women's gymnastics, at Albany, N.Y., ESPNU.
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, first round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.: Breeders' Cup, Challenge Series, at York, England, NBCSN.
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: World Series, International semifinal, South Chungcheong, South Korea vs. Chofu City, Japan, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: World Series, U.S. semifinal, South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN and ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
9 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ESPN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, first leg of playoff round, Krasnodar at Olympiacos, TNT.
6 p.m.: USL, Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC, ESPNews.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: U.S. Open qualifying, second round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPNews.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): Exhibition, U.S. vs. Australia, at Melbourne, NBA TV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
