{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AURORA GAMES

6 p.m.: Day 2, women's gymnastics, at Albany, N.Y., ESPNU.

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, first round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.: Breeders' Cup, Challenge Series, at York, England, NBCSN.

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: World Series, International semifinal, South Chungcheong, South Korea vs. Chofu City, Japan, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: World Series, U.S. semifinal, South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN and ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, MLB Network.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

9 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ESPN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, first leg of playoff round, Krasnodar at Olympiacos, TNT.

6 p.m.: USL, Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC, ESPNews.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: U.S. Open qualifying, second round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPNews.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): Exhibition, U.S. vs. Australia, at Melbourne, NBA TV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments