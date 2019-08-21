{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

Aurora GAMES

6:10 p.m.: Day 3, Women's Basketball, at Albany, N.Y., ESPNU.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, first round, at Molndal, Sweden, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, first round, at Aurora, Ontario, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, first round, at Atlanta, Ga., TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, second round, at Molndal, Sweden, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: World Series, International semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6:10 p.m.: World Series, U.S. semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Cleveland at New York Mets, MLB Network.

9:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Oakland, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay vs. Oakland, at Winnipeg, Ontario, WTMJ (Channel 4); Preseason, Jacksonville at Miami, FOX.

PREP FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Muskego, Channel 24.

SOCCER

6 p.m.: NCAA, NC State at South Carolina, SEC Network.

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United at Sporting KC, ESPN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: U.S. Open Qualifying, second round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS; WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open, quarterfinals, at Bronx, N.Y., Tennis

2 p.m.: ATP, The Winston-Salem Open, quarterfinals, at Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9:30 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles, CBSSN.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

4:30 a.m.: Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia, NBA TV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay vs. Oakland, at Winnipeg, Ontario, WTMJ (620 AM).

PREP FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Muskego, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

