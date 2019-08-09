TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), TTC (The Tennis Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
Noon: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The Corrigan Oil 200, at Brooklyn, Mich., FS1.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The B&L Transport 170, at Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: AMA, The Lucas Oil Unadilla National, round 10, at New Berlin, N.Y., NBC.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Week 8, at Miami, Fla., CBSSN.
BOWLING
4 p.m.: PWBA, Louisville Open, at Louisville, Ky., CBSSN.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: U.S. Women's Amateur, at West Point, Miss., FS1; LPGA Tour, The Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at Gullane Scotland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at Jersey City, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at Jersey City, N.J., CBS.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Portland Open, third round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, Day 3, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup, Challenge Series, at Saratoaga Springs, N.Y., NBC.
JR. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
11 a.m.: Global Championship, U.S. boys semifinal, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.
12:30 p.m.: Global Championship, International boys championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.
2 p.m.: Global Championship, U.S. girls championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.
3:30 p.m.: Global Championship, U.S. boys championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Midwest Regional final, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.
Noon: New England Regional final, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Northwest Regional final, at San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Great Lakes Regional final, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Regional final, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
8 p.m.: West Regional final, at San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, FS1.
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WGN; Texas at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7:30 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego, FS1.
9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco, NFL Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 19, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Day 19, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Day 19, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City at West Ham, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Sheffield United at Bournemouth, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Aston Villa at Tottenham, NBC.
4 p.m.: Friendly, Napoli vs. FC Barcelona, at Ann Arbor, Mich., ESPN2.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Rogers Cup, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal, ATP Doubles Semifinal, at Montreal, Canada, TTC.
2 p.m.: Rogers Cup, Men's Semifinals, at Montreal, Canada, ESPN2.
5 p.m.: Rogers Cup, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal, ATP Doubles Semifinal, at Montreal, Canada, TTC.
7 p.m.: Rogers Cup, Men's Semifinals, at Montreal, Canada, ESPN2.
VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: FIVB, Olympic qualifying, U.S. vs. South Korea, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The B&L Transport 170, at Lexington, Ohio, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM); Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Texas at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL, Leyden Lions at Racine Raiders, WLIP (1050 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.