{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungary, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN.

3 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash., FOX.

INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: The Intermediate League World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Livermoore, Calif., ESPN2.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Week 7: From Milwaukee, Wis., CBSSN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, final round, England, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, final round, England, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

4 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, TBS, WGN (Channel 9), FSWis.

6 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees, ESPN.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9:55 a.m.: Day 13, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Day 13, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Day 13, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

RUGBY

10 p.m.: Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Samoa, Fiji (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

3 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Minnesota United, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, FS1.

9 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, FS1.

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del., ESPN2.

SWIMMING

3 p.m.: USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5, Palo Alto, Calif., NBC.

Midnight (Monday): USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 Palo Alto, Calif. (tape delay), NBC.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.: TBT Tournament Finals: Teams Overseas Elite vs. Carmen's Crew, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.

1 p.m.: TBT Tournament Finals: Teams Team Hines vs. Golden Eagles, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La., NBC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3 p.m.: Connecticut at New York, NBA.

5 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles, NBA.

X GAMES

1 p.m.: X Games Minneapolis 2019: hooligan racing, men's and women's skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn., ABC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, WGN (720 AM).

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees, WOKY (920 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments