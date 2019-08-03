TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungary, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash., FOX.
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: The Intermediate League World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Livermoore, Calif., ESPN2.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Week 7: From Milwaukee, Wis., CBSSN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, final round, England, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, final round, England, NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, TBS, WGN (Channel 9), FSWis.
6 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees, ESPN.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9:55 a.m.: Day 13, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Day 13, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Day 13, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
RUGBY
10 p.m.: Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Samoa, Fiji (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
3 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Minnesota United, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, FS1.
9 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, FS1.
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del., ESPN2.
SWIMMING
3 p.m.: USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5, Palo Alto, Calif., NBC.
Midnight (Monday): USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 Palo Alto, Calif. (tape delay), NBC.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.: TBT Tournament Finals: Teams Overseas Elite vs. Carmen's Crew, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.
1 p.m.: TBT Tournament Finals: Teams Team Hines vs. Golden Eagles, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La., NBC.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Connecticut at New York, NBA.
5 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles, NBA.
X GAMES
1 p.m.: X Games Minneapolis 2019: hooligan racing, men's and women's skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn., ABC.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, WGN (720 AM).
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees, WOKY (920 AM).
