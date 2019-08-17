{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Noon: World Series, Festus, Mo. (Mid-South) vs. Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

3 p.m.: World Series, Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Fargo, N.D. (Central Plains), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: World Series, Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho (Northwest), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, at Brainerd, Minn., FS1.

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar, The ABC Supply 500, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10 p.m.: AVP Gold Series MBO, Day 4, at Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, The BMW Championship, final round, at Medinah, Ill., TGC.

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, final round, at Columbus, Ohio, TGC; PGA Tour, The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., NBC.

2:30 p.m.: U.S. Amateur, Championship match, at Pinehurst, N.C., FOX.

3:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, at Endicott, N.Y., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: World Series, Championship, at Taylor, Mich., ESPN2.

LACROSSE

5 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes at Redwoods, NBCSN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m.: World Series, International winners bracket, Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

10 a.m.: World Series, U.S. winners bracket, South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

Noon: World Series, International winners bracket, Chofu City, Japan vs. Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: World Series, U.S. winners bracket, Wailuku, Hawaii vs. Elizabeth, N.J., at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

3:30 p.m.: Little League Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa. (tape delay), ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS.

12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWis.

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, WGN.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Preseason, New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS.

7 p.m.: Preseason, Seattle at Minnesota, FOX.

RODEO

2 p.m.: PBR, The Houston Invitational, at Houston, CBS.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, FS1.

Noon: NWSL, Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, ESPNEWS.

3:55 p.m.: International Champions Cup, third place match, at Cary, N.C., ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: International Champions Cup, final, at Cary, N.C., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Portland, FS1.

TENNIS

11:15 a.m.: Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, at Cincinnati, Tennis.

12:45 p.m.: NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, at Bronx, N.Y., Tennis.

1 p.m.: Western & Southern Open: Women's final, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Western & Southern Open: Men's final, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, at Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Indiana at Washington, NBA TV.

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago, NBA TV.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar, The ABC Supply 500, at Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ESPN (540 AM).

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, WGN (720 AM).

