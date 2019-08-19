{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AURORA GAMES

6 p.m.: Tennis, ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, consolation game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: LA Angels at Texas, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston OR Seattle at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.

6:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

9 p.m.: NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER 

7:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Tigres UANL, Houston, Texas, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul at LA Galaxy, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

