TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AURORA GAMES
6 p.m.: Tennis, ESPNU.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, consolation game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: LA Angels at Texas, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston OR Seattle at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.
6:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
9 p.m.: NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Tigres UANL, Houston, Texas, ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul at LA Galaxy, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.