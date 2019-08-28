COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Florida A&M at Central Florida
8:30 p.m.
SEC — Texas State at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
FS1 — South Dakota State at Minnesota
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at BYU
CYCLING
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Vuelta A Espana: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland
9:30 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland
5:30 p.m.
TGC — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore.
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
TGC — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLB Network — Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (1 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLB Network — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami
10 p.m.
MLB Network — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFL Network — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina
10 p.m.
NFL Network — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
ROWING
12 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Atlanta
