COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Florida A&M at Central Florida

8:30 p.m.

SEC — Texas State at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

FS1 — South Dakota State at Minnesota

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at BYU

CYCLING

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta A Espana: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland

5:30 p.m.

TGC — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore.

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

TGC — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLB Network — Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (1 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLB Network — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami

10 p.m.

MLB Network — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFL Network — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina

10 p.m.

NFL Network — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco

ROWING

12 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Atlanta

