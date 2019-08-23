TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
AURORA GAMES
Noon: Day 4, Women’s Figure Skating, at Albany, N.Y., ESPNU.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL Midnight (Sunday): Brisbane at Richmond, FS2.
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (tape delay), NBCSN.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The CTECH Manufacturing 180, at Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN.
7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill., NBCSN.
BOXING
9 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Figueroa vs. Chacon, at Edinburg, Texas, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Villanova at Colgate, CBSSN.
2 p.m.: Samford vs. Youngstown State, at Montgomery, Ala., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Miami vs. Florida, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Arizona at Hawaii, CBSSN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, third round, at Molndal, Sweden, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlanta, Ga., TGC.
1:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, third round, at Aurora, Ontario, TGC; PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlanta, Ga., NBC.
4:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, third round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.
6:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, second round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.), ESPN.
3 p.m.: Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at Carol City (Fla.), ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Dematha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.), ESPN2.
10 p.m.: Narbonne (Calif.) at Buchanan (Calif.), ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Travers Stakes, The 150th Travers Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: World Series, International Championship, Willemsted, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
2:30 p.m.: World Series, U.S. Championship, River Ridge, Pa. (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, (West) at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 225, Mitrione vs. Kharitonov, Main Card, at Bridgeport, Conn., Paramount Network.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1.
6 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis, FS1.
6:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGN; Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason, Arizona at Minnesota, NFL Network.
6 p.m.: Preseason, Chicago at Indianapolis, FOX; Preseason, Houston at Dallas, NFL Network.
9 p.m.: Preseason, Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea at Norwich City, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1; Borussia Monchengladbach at FSV Mainz, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United, NBCSN
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, FS1; Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool, NBC.
6 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, ESPN2.
TENNIS
1 p.m.: WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open, Singles Final, at Bronx, N.Y., Tennis.
4 p.m.: ATP, The Winston-Salem Open, Singles Final, at Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Miami vs. Florida, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).
9:30 p.m.: Arizona at Hawaii, WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN (540 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Arizona at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL, Playoffs, Richhart Conference semifinals, Southern Lakes Blue Devils at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).
