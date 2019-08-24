{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AURORA GAMES

Noon: Day 5, Women's Beach Volleyball, at Albany, N.Y., ESPNU.

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, The Michelin GT Challenge, at Alton, Va., NBCSN.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The Chevrolet Silverado 250, at Bowmanville, Ontario, FS1.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Playoffs, at New Orleans, CBSSN.

1 p.m.: Playoffs, at New Orleans, CBS.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Montreal at Toronto, ESPNEWS.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, final round, at Molndal, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta, Ga., TGC.

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, final round, at Aurora, Ontario, TGC; PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta, Ga., NBC.

3:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, final round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.), ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Atlas, NBCSN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: World Series, Consolation Game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: World Series, World Championship, at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWis.

1:20 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, TBS and WGN.

4 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, NBC.

RODEO

3 p.m.: PBR, Music City Knockout, Championship Round, at Nashville, Tenn., CBS.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City at Bournemouth, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, New York, N.Y., FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at AS Roma, ESPN.

2 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago at Portland FC, ESPNEWS.

5 p.m.: MLS, Columbus at FC Cincinnati, FS1.

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arkansas, SEC Network.

7:20 p.m.: MLS, Houston at FC Dallas, FS1.

9:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at LA FC, FS1.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Meeting de Paris, at Paris, France (tape delay), NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: New York at Washington, NBA TV.

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Los Angeles, NBA TV.

6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBA TV

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

4:30 a.m. (Monday): Exhibition, U.S. vs. Canada, at Sydney, Australia, NBA TV.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The Chevrolet Silverado 250, at Bowmanville, Ontario, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Arizona at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

