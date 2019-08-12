{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 1, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 2, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

