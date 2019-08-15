Friday, August 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — World Series: Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Festus, Mo. (Mid-South), Shelby, N.C.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Brisbane at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Friday Nitro Brainerd, Brainerd, Minn.
GOLF
5 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
9 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
11:30 a.m.
TGC — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, second round, Medinah, Ill.
4 p.m.
FS1 — U.S. Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C.
7 p.m.
TGC — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, Endicott, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Wailuka, Hawaii (West) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nuevo Leon, Mexico (Mexico) vs. British Columbia (Canada), Williamsport, Pa.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Salem, Ore. (Northwest) vs. Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLB Network — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network — Chicago at NY Giants
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBA TV — Exhibition: U.S. men vs. Spain, Anaheim, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.