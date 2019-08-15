{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, August 16

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — World Series: Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Festus, Mo. (Mid-South), Shelby, N.C.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Brisbane at Geelong

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Friday Nitro Brainerd, Brainerd, Minn.

GOLF

5 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

9 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.

TGC — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, second round, Medinah, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C.

7 p.m.

TGC — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, Endicott, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Wailuka, Hawaii (West) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nuevo Leon, Mexico (Mexico) vs. British Columbia (Canada), Williamsport, Pa.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Salem, Ore. (Northwest) vs. Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLB Network — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network — Chicago at NY Giants

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBA TV — Exhibition: U.S. men vs. Spain, Anaheim, Calif.

