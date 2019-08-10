{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: ArenaBowl XXXII, Philadelphia at Albany, ESPN2.

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.

BULL RIDING

Noon: PBR, Unleash the Beast Tour, at Tulsa, Okla., CBS.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at Gullane Scotland, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J., CBS; U.S. Women's Amateur, at West Point, Miss., FS1.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Portland Open, final round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.: U.S. Championships, Day 4, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo., NBC.

7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, Day 4, women's events, at Kansas City, Mo., NBC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

JR. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Global Championship, Girls World Championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.

3:30 p.m.: Global Championship, Boys World Championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.

LACROSSE

6:30 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Los Angeles Angels at Boston, TBS.

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGN; Texas at Milwaukee, FSWis.

3 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9 a.m.: Day 20, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Day 20, Closing Ceremony, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League, Wolves at Leicester City, CNBC.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at North Carolina, ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Atlanta United, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at D.C. United, FS1.

9 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC, FS1.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.: Rogers Cup, WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, at Mason, Ohio, TTC.

3 p.m.: Rogers Cup, Men's Championship, at Montreal, Canada, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Western & Southern Open, early rounds, at Mason, Ohio, TTC.

ULTIMATE DISC

5 p.m.: American Ultimate Disc League, championship, at San Jose, Calif., ESPN2.

VOLLEYBALL

9:30 p.m.: FIVB, Olympic qualifying, Netherlands vs. U.S., at Rotterdam, Netherlands (tape delay), NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Seattle at New York, NBA TV.

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Las Vegas, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Texas at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

