TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: ArenaBowl XXXII, Philadelphia at Albany, ESPN2.
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.
BULL RIDING
Noon: PBR, Unleash the Beast Tour, at Tulsa, Okla., CBS.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at Gullane Scotland, TGC.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J., TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J., CBS; U.S. Women's Amateur, at West Point, Miss., FS1.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Portland Open, final round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.: U.S. Championships, Day 4, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo., NBC.
7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, Day 4, women's events, at Kansas City, Mo., NBC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
JR. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Global Championship, Girls World Championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.
3:30 p.m.: Global Championship, Boys World Championship, at Orlando, Fla., FOX.
LACROSSE
6:30 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Los Angeles Angels at Boston, TBS.
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGN; Texas at Milwaukee, FSWis.
3 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 20, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Day 20, Closing Ceremony, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN.
8 a.m.: Premier League, Wolves at Leicester City, CNBC.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN.
2 p.m.: NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at North Carolina, ESPNEWS.
3 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Atlanta United, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at D.C. United, FS1.
9 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC, FS1.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.: Rogers Cup, WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, at Mason, Ohio, TTC.
3 p.m.: Rogers Cup, Men's Championship, at Montreal, Canada, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Western & Southern Open, early rounds, at Mason, Ohio, TTC.
ULTIMATE DISC
5 p.m.: American Ultimate Disc League, championship, at San Jose, Calif., ESPN2.
VOLLEYBALL
9:30 p.m.: FIVB, Olympic qualifying, Netherlands vs. U.S., at Rotterdam, Netherlands (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Seattle at New York, NBA TV.
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Las Vegas, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM); Texas at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.