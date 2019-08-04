TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Southwast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Miami at NY Mets, MLB Network
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.
10 p.m.: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10 a.m.: Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.
10 p.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
