{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Southwast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Miami at NY Mets, MLB Network

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.

10 p.m.: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10 a.m.: Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Day 14: From Peru, ESPNU.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.

10 p.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments