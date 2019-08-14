{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

GOLF

9 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.

TGC — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, first round, Medinah, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 32 and round 16, Pinehurst, N.C.

5 a.m. (Friday)

TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Sydney, Australia (Australia), Williamsport, Pa.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Barrington, R.I. (New England) vs. South Riding, Va. (Southeast), Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: South Korea (Asia-Pacific) vs. Venezuela (Latin America), Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Coon Rapids, Minn. (Midwest) vs. Bowling Green, Ky. (Great Lakes), Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLB Network — LA Dodgers at Miami OR Seattle at Detroit (1 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLB Network — NY Mets at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Oakland at Arizona

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio (tape delay)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments