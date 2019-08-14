AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.
GOLF
9 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
11:30 a.m.
TGC — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, first round, Medinah, Ill.
4 p.m.
FS1 — U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 32 and round 16, Pinehurst, N.C.
5 a.m. (Friday)
TGC — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Sydney, Australia (Australia), Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Barrington, R.I. (New England) vs. South Riding, Va. (Southeast), Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: South Korea (Asia-Pacific) vs. Venezuela (Latin America), Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Coon Rapids, Minn. (Midwest) vs. Bowling Green, Ky. (Great Lakes), Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLB Network — LA Dodgers at Miami OR Seattle at Detroit (1 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLB Network — NY Mets at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Oakland at Arizona
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio (tape delay)
