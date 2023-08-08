TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.: Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece, NBATV.
FISHING
3 p.m.: SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md., CBSSN.
GOLF
5 p.m.: USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., TGC.
5 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, USA.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region - Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN.
Noon: Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN2.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region - Championship, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Miami at Cincinnati, MLBN.
1 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, BSWis.
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, MLBN.
10 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.: USL Championship: FC Tulsa at Colorado Springs, ESPN2.
8:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. San Miguelito, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2.
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).