On The Air for Aug. 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis., USA.

12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped), CNBC.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., USA.

2:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn., NBC.

6 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped), CBSSN.

9:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped), CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon: The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel, SECN.

FISHING

9 a.m.: SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas, CBSSN.

FITNESS

Noon: The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis., CBS.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, TGC.

7 a.m.: LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, USA.

11 a.m.: LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada, TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

12:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif., ESPN2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.

2:30 p.m.: Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga., CBSSN.

4 p.m.: Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN.

RODEO

11 a.m.: PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo., CBS.

Noon: PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo., CBSSN.

SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del., ESPN2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: CPL: York United FC at Valour FC, FS2.

TENNIS

4 p.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 a.m.: World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped), CNBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon: Connecticut at Chicago, ABC.

2 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle, ABC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (^20 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

1:35 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM).