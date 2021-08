On The Air for Aug. 6

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped), TGC.

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif., TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)