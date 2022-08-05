 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 6

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

3ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.: Week 8: Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Team LeClair vs. Team Carbonneau, Nashville, Tenn., CBSSN.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Carlton at Brisbane, FS2.

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., USA.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Week 8: Trilogy vs. Killer 3's, Aliens vs. Power, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, Dallas, CBS.

CANDIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Hamilton at Toronto, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Edmonton at British Columbia, ESPN2.

GOLF

7 a.m.: LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, USA.

11 a.m.: LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada, TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.: U.S. Classic: Women's and Men's Competition, Final Qualifying Event, Salt Lake City, NBC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBC.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

5 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, FS1.

3 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FOX.

9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: UFC Vegas 59: Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN.

9 p.m.: UFC Vegas 59: Main Card: Santos vs. Hill, Las Vegas, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN and NFLN.

SENIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C., ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, ABC.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, USA.

2 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC, ABC.

7 p.m.: Liga MX: León at Monterrey, FS1.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS1.

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

5 p.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland, CNBC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, NBATV.

9 p.m.: New York at Phoenix, NBATV.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM); Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN (94.5 FM).

