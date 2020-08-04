You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Aug. 6
0 comments

On The Air for Aug. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m.: AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, FS1

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.: FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

Noon: FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

4:55 a.m. (Friday): Fromula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2

GOLF

9 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, TGC

Noon: LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN. U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., TGC

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., TGC

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: LG at Kia, ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Lotte at Doosan, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Washington, MLB

3 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle, MLB

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona, FOX

7 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, FSwis

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

12:30 p.m.: Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBA

3 p.m.: Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

5:30 p.m.: Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

8 p.m.: Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHL

3 p.m.: Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Torontom NBCSN

6:30 p.m.: Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHL

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC

9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN

7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, FS1

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

7 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBA

9 p.m.: Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM)

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, WTMJ (620 AM) and WGN (720 AM)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Miami, WTMJ (620 AM)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News