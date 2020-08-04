On The Air for Aug. 6

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.: AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, FS1
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.: FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
Noon: FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
4:55 a.m. (Friday): Fromula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, TGC
Noon: LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN. U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., TGC
6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., TGC
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at Kia, ESPN
4:25 a.m. (Friday): Lotte at Doosan, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Washington, MLB
3 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle, MLB
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona, FOX
7 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, FSwis
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
12:30 p.m.: Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBA
3 p.m.: Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
5:30 p.m.: Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m.: Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
1:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHL
3 p.m.: Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Torontom NBCSN
6:30 p.m.: Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHL
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN
7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
9 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
7 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBA
9 p.m.: Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM)
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, WTMJ (620 AM) and WGN (720 AM)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Miami, WTMJ (620 AM)
