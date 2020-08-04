On The Air for Aug. 5

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.: AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, FS1.
GOLF
3 p.m.: U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: NC at Hanwha, ESPN.
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): LG at Kia, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: NY Mets at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay (5:30 p.m.), MLBN.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, FSWis.
8 p.m.: Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle (8:30 p.m.), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV.
5:45 p.m.: Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
8:05 p.m.: Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
11 a.m.: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.
1:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN; Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, HHLN.
3 p.m.: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.
5:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN; Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN.
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.
9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
10 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM).
