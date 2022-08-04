On The Air for Aug. 5

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney, FS2.
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong, FS2.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (tape delay), TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.
8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (tape delay), TGC.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.
9:30 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver, ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, Apple TV+.
9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Green Bay Packers Family Night practice, NBC.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, USA.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC, CBSSN.
SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, CBSSN.
7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM).