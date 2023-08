TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., USA.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., NBC.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C., CBS.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Montreal at Hamilton, CBSSN.

FISHING

1 p.m.: SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas, CBSSN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC; LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va., CW.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

1 p.m.: USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago, CNBC.

7 p.m.: USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago, CNBC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls, CBSSN.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.: PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore, ABC.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 50: Prelims, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN.

8 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 50: Main Card: Sandhagen vs. Font, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Houston at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Toronto at Boston, FS1; Miami at Texas, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh Milwaukee, BSWis.

7:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego, FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, ESPN and NFLN.

7 p.m.: Green Bay Packers Family Night, NBC.

RODEO

9 p.m.: PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City, CBSSN.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

8:55 p.m.: NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta, FS2.

10:30 p.m.: NRL: Wests at Canberra, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.: SPFL: Ross County at Celtic, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa, FS2.

6 p.m.: La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco, ESPN2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney, FOX.

4 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, FOX.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP Final, Tennis.

11 a.m.: Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final, Tennis.

6 p.m.: Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

10 p.m.: Los Cabos-ATP Final, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix, NBATV.

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

10 a.m.: Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, NHLH.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN (94.5 FM).