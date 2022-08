On The Air for Aug. 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne, FS2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, USA.

8:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, USA.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, MLBN.

2:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (3:10 p.m.), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Detroit, FS1.

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio, NBC.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Connecticut, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

7:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM).