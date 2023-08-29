TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.: Utah Valley at Utah, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Arkansas, SECN; Omaha at Nebraska, BTN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: LA Angels at Philadelphia, MLBN.
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, BSWis.
3 p.m.: San Diego at St. Louis (joined in progress), MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: Texas at NY Mets, MLBN.
9 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City, FS2.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN and ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).