 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Aug. 29

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Stanford at Maryland, BTN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Utah Valley at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

People are also reading…

Noon: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis.

8:30 p.m.: NY Yankees, MLBN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN and ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Toronto, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Aug. 25

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News