On The Air for Aug. 28

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., CNBC.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Wake Forest, ACCN.
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Iowa, ACCN.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: Villanova at California, PAC-12N.
5 p.m.: Penn St. at Syracuse, ACCN.
9 p.m.: Virginia Tech at UCLA, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Arkansas, SECN.
6 p.m.: UC San Diego at California, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: Ohio at Kentucky, SECN.
CYCLING
9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain, CNBC.
FISHING
7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis., FS1.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio, TGC; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, NBC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, TGC.
6 p.m.: USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped), TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix, ESPNU.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon: St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), ESPN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: LA Dodgers at Miami, PEACOCK.
12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets, MLBN.
3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets, NFLN.
3:30 p.m.: Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, CBS.
RODEO
11:30 a.m.: PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas, CBS.
12:30 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas, CBSSN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles, CNBC.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.: SPL: Celtic at Dundee United, CBSSN.
8 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, USA.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, USA.
2 p.m.: CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, FS2.
6:30 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC, FS1.
9 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:15 p.m.: 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica, FS2.
8:55 p.m.: 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Arizona at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).