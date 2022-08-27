On The Air for Aug. 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., CNBC.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Wake Forest, ACCN.

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Iowa, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Villanova at California, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Penn St. at Syracuse, ACCN.

9 p.m.: Virginia Tech at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Arkansas, SECN.

6 p.m.: UC San Diego at California, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: Ohio at Kentucky, SECN.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain, CNBC.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio, TGC; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, NBC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, TGC.

6 p.m.: USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix, ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon: St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), ESPN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: LA Dodgers at Miami, PEACOCK.

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets, NFLN.

3:30 p.m.: Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, CBS.

RODEO

11:30 a.m.: PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas, CBS.

12:30 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas, CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles, CNBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: SPL: Celtic at Dundee United, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, USA.

2 p.m.: CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, FS2.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC, FS1.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:15 p.m.: 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica, FS2.

8:55 p.m.: 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Arizona at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).