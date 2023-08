TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.: FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S., Group C, Manila, Philippines, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: LA Angels at Philadelphia, MLBN.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, BSWis; Pittsburgh at Kansas City, FS1.

9 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.: Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at Al-Hilal, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.: French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Semifinal, CBSSN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Las Vegas at New York, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).