On The Air for Aug. 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.: WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Austin Peay at W. Kentucky, CBSSN.

11:30 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin, FOX.

2:30 p.m.: Idaho St. at UNLV, CBSSN; Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN.

3 p.m.: Wyoming at Illinois, BTN; UConn at Utah St., FS1.

4 p.m.: Duquesne at Florida St., ACCN.

6 p.m.: Charlotte at FAU, CBSSN; MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta, ESPN.

7:15 p.m.: Florida A&M at North Carolina, ACCN.

9 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico St., ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Hawaii, CBSSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: San Diego at Texas A&M, SECN.

5 p.m.: Utah Valley at Utah, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: Texas at Ohio St., BTN; Denver at Colorado, PAC-12N.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain, CNBC.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, TGC; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, NBC.

4:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped), TGC.

7:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped), TGC.

9:30 p.m.: USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped), TGC.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

Noon: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), ESPN.

3 p.m.: Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.), ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

3:30 p.m.: NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

2:30 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota, FOX.

6:10 p.m.: Chicaco Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle, FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta, NFLN.

5 p.m.: Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati, NFLN.

8 p.m.: Preseason: Minnesota at Denver, NFLN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:30 a.m.: NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2.

2 p.m.: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles, CNBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, NBC.

SOFTBALL

Noon: Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.

TENNIS

Noon: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped), CNBC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Arizona at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

