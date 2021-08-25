 Skip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 27
On The Air for Aug. 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Elimination Final, FS2

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Montreal, ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: UConn at Northwestern, BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis., ESPN

GOLF

10 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, TGC

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., TGC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., TGC

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped), TGC

3:45 a.m. (Saturday): USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales, TGC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.), ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla., ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota, MLB, Marquee

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, Bally

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City, NFL

PARALYMPICS

11 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo, NBCSN

2 a.m. (Saturday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo, NBCSN

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC, ESPN

7:30 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC, ESPN

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1

TENNIS

1 p.m.: Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals, TEN

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS

5 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2, TEN

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Phoenix at New York, CBSSN

9 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle, NBA

RADIO

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM)

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM), WMVP (1000 AM)

