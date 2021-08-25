On The Air for Aug. 27

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Elimination Final, FS2
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Montreal, ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: UConn at Northwestern, BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis., ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, TGC
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., TGC
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped), TGC
3:45 a.m. (Saturday): USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales, TGC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla., ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota, MLB, Marquee
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, Bally
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City, NFL
PARALYMPICS
11 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby, Tokyo, NBCSN
2 a.m. (Saturday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo, NBCSN
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC, ESPN
7:30 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC, ESPN
9 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
1 p.m.: Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals, TEN
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS
5 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2, TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Phoenix at New York, CBSSN
9 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle, NBA
RADIO
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM)
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM), WMVP (1000 AM)