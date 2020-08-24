 Skip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 26
On The Air for Aug. 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, FS1

4 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: West Coast at Richmond, FS2

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.. TGC

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: LG at Samsung, ESPN2

4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Kiwoom at Lotte, ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, MLB

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Atlanta, ESPN

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis

9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBA

5:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

8:45 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

RUGBY

12 a.m. (Thursday): Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

Noon: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TEN

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TEN

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

7 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

9 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Phoenic, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM)

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3 p.m.: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, The Fan (105.7 FM)

