On The Air for Aug. 26

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, FS1
4 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: West Coast at Richmond, FS2
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.. TGC
5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at Samsung, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Kiwoom at Lotte, ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, MLB
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Atlanta, ESPN
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis
9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBA
5:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
8:45 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RUGBY
12 a.m. (Thursday): Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
TENNIS
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
Noon: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TEN
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
7 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
9 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Phoenic, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM)
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, The Fan (105.7 FM)
