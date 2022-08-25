On The Air for Aug. 26

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNU.
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., USA.
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., USA.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., USA.
CFL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.: Saskatchewan at British Columbia, ESPN2.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: Indiana at Clemson, ESPNU.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: BYU at Ohio St., BTN; Valparaiso at Colorado, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Troy at Georgia, SECN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.
6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped), TGC.
8 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped), TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.), ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota, MLBN.
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas, NFLN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:50 a.m.: NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, FS2.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2.
RUGBY (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.: NRL: Roosters at Broncos, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Austin FC, ESPN.
9:15 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Portland, ESPN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS.
1:30 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Arizona at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Cudahy at Park, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.