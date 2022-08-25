On The Air for Aug. 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNU.

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., USA.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., USA.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., USA.

CFL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.: Saskatchewan at British Columbia, ESPN2.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Indiana at Clemson, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: BYU at Ohio St., BTN; Valparaiso at Colorado, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Troy at Georgia, SECN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped), TGC.

8 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.), ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota, MLBN.

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas, NFLN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:50 a.m.: NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, FS2.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.: NRL: Roosters at Broncos, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Austin FC, ESPN.

9:15 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Portland, ESPN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS.

1:30 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Arizona at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Cudahy at Park, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.