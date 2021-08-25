 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Aug. 26
0 Comments

On The Air for Aug. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Duquesne at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: Niagara at Syracuse, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Iowa St. at Iowa, BTN.

8 p.m.: North Carolina at Illinois, BTN.

9 p.m.: CS Northridge at Stanford, PAC12-N

GOLF

10 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), Arlington, Texas, ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1 p.m.), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

8 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (8:30 p.m.), MLBN.

PARALYMPICS

2 a.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, Tokyo, NBCSN/

8 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo, NBCSN.

2 a.m. (Friday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo, NBCSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland, NBCSN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

2:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News