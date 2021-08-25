On The Air for Aug. 26

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: Duquesne at Pittsburgh, ACCN.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m.: Niagara at Syracuse, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Iowa St. at Iowa, BTN.
8 p.m.: North Carolina at Illinois, BTN.
9 p.m.: CS Northridge at Stanford, PAC12-N
GOLF
10 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., TGC.
1:30 a.m. (Friday): USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), Arlington, Texas, ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1 p.m.), MLBN.
3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
8 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (8:30 p.m.), MLBN.
PARALYMPICS
2 a.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, Tokyo, NBCSN/
8 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo, NBCSN.
2 a.m. (Friday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo, NBCSN.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS.
9 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland, NBCSN.