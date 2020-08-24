On The Air for Aug. 25

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF 5 p.m.: Champions Tour, The Charles Schwab Series, second round, at Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., TGC.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Kia at Doosan, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): LG at Samsung, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay, FS1.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Kansas City at St. Louis, MLB Network.
8:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5:30 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference first round, Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
8 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference first round, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Playoffs, Eastern Conference second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.
8:45 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference second round, Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, at Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League, The Island Games, Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, at UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: ATP, Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: ATP, Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: New York vs. Chicago, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Indiana vs. Seattle, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
