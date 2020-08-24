On The Air for Aug. 25

8 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference first round, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Playoffs, Eastern Conference second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.

8:45 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference second round, Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, at Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League, The Island Games, Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, at UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP, Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: ATP, Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: New York vs. Chicago, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.