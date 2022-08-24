 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: New Hampshire at Maryland, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: UCF at Wake Forest, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at Penn State, BTN.

9 p.m.: UC Irvine at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Auburn at Florida St., ACCN; West Virginia at Penn State, BTN.

6 p.m.: CS Northridge at UCLA, PAC-12N; Duke at Tennessee, SECN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, TGC.

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

Noon: IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (7:10 p.m.), MLBN.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City, NFLN.

7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Houston, Amazon Prime Video.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:50 a.m.: NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane, FS2.

4:50 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:25 p.m.: 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.

8:50 p.m.: 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS; Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City, WTMJ (620 AM).

