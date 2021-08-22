 Skip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 23
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

2 a.m. EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), TGC.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh, MLBN.

9:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United, NBCSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

