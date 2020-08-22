 Skip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 23
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, FS2.

4 a.m. (Monday): AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, ESPN2.

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, NBCSN.

Noon: IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN.

FISHING

11 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2.

GOLF

2 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), TGC.

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC.

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, TGC.

4 a.m. (Monday): EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m.: Lotte at Samsung, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS.

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.

3 p.m.: Houston at San Diego, ESPN; Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC.

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC.

5:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC.

9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, CBSSN.

MEN'S SOCCER

11:45 a.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, CBSSN.

7:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.

9 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Portland, FS1.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS.

2 p.m.: ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).

