On The Air for Aug. 23

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, FS2.
4 a.m. (Monday): AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, ESPN2.
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, NBCSN.
Noon: IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN.
FISHING
11 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2.
GOLF
2 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), TGC.
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC.
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., TGC.
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, TGC.
4 a.m. (Monday): EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: Lotte at Samsung, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS.
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.
3 p.m.: Houston at San Diego, ESPN; Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC.
2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC.
5:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC.
9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.
RODEO
7 p.m.: PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, CBSSN.
MEN'S SOCCER
11:45 a.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, CBSSN.
7:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
9 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Portland, FS1.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS.
2 p.m.: ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:20 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).
