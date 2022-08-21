 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League Baseball World Series: Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 21, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 22, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 23, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League Baseball World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 24, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, BSWis.

10 p.m.: Miami at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: Atlanta at NY Jets, ESPN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).

