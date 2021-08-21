On The Air for Aug. 22

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped), FS1.
2 p.m.: NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped), ESPNU.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Noon: Arkansas at North Carolina, ACCN.
1 p.m.: Purdue at Vanderbilt, SECN.
3 p.m.: Indiana at Notre Dame, ACCN; Nebraska at Missouri, SECN.
6 p.m.: High Point at Wake Forest, ACCN.
GOLF
3 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), TGC.
6 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, TGC.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., TGC; LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, NBC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., CBS.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.
6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, TGC.
2 a.m. (Monday): EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego, MLBN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.
3 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN.
8:30 p.m.: World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md., FS1.
5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md., CBSSN.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m.: Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
10 a.m.: Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
Noon: Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
1 p.m.: Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS.
1:10 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, Bally.
6 p.m.: LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN; LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), ESPN2.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland, NFLN.
6:30 p.m.: Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers, NFLN.
RODEO
11:30 a.m.: PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBS.
7 p.m.: PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.: SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, CBSSN.
8 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, CBSSN.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.
6 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 p.m.: IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), NBCSN.
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Seattle at Washington, ESPN.
RADIO
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WMVP (1000 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).