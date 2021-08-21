 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Aug. 22
0 Comments

On The Air for Aug. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped), FS1.

2 p.m.: NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped), ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Arkansas at North Carolina, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Purdue at Vanderbilt, SECN.

3 p.m.: Indiana at Notre Dame, ACCN; Nebraska at Missouri, SECN.

6 p.m.: High Point at Wake Forest, ACCN.

GOLF

3 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), TGC.

6 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., TGC; LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, NBC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., CBS.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

6 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, TGC.

2 a.m. (Monday): EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego, MLBN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN.

8:30 p.m.: World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md., FS1.

5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md., CBSSN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m.: Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

10 a.m.: Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

Noon: Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS.

1:10 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, Bally.

6 p.m.: LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN; LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland, NFLN.

6:30 p.m.: Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers, NFLN.

RODEO

11:30 a.m.: PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBS.

7 p.m.: PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 p.m.: IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), NBCSN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Seattle at Washington, ESPN.

RADIO

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WMVP (1000 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News