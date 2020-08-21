On The Air for Aug. 22

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4:30 a.m.: AFL, Richmond at Essendon, FS1.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL, St. Kilda at Brisbane, FS2.
3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL, Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, FS2.
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Drydene 200, Race 1, at Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 1, at Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN.
BOXING
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, welterweights Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FOX.
9 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, welterweights Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach, at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1.
GOLF
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The AIG Women’s Open, third round, at Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The AIG Women’s Open, third round, at Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS; Korn Ferry Tour, The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, at Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, TGC.
2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour, The ISPS Handa Wales Open, third round, at Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA, Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.
3 p.m.: NYRA, Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: NC at KT, ESPN.
2:55 a.m. (Sunday): Lotte at Samsung, ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims, undercard bouts, at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
7:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis and FS1; Miami at Washington, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City, FS1.
8 p.m.: Houston at San Diego, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Eastern Conference playoffs, first round, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FSWis and TNT.
2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference playoffs, first round, Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
5 p.m.: Western Conference playoffs, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Western Conference playoffs, first round, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC.
RODEO
8 p.m.: PBR, The TicketSmarter Invitational, at Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.: Canadian Premier League, The Island Games, York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage, at UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
5 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC, FOX.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC.
4 p.m.: Indiana vs. Chicago, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
6 p.m.: New York vs. Connecticut, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Drydene 200, Race 1, at Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., WOKY (920 AM).
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 1, at Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN (94.5 FM).
7:15 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Noon: Eastern Conference playoffs, first round, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., WTMJ (620 AM).
5 p.m.: Western Conference playoffs, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!