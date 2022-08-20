On The Air for Aug. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d'Angely, France, CBSSN.

10 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d'Angely, France, CBSSN.

12:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FS1.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York, USA.

2:30 p.m.: NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FOX.

4 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (Taped), CNBC.

7 p.m.: GT World Challenge: The Road America, Plymouth, Wis., CBSSN.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta, CBS.

4 p.m.: BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta, CBS.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Florida St. at Georgia, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: San Diego at Colorado, PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: San Francisco at Oregon, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: Air Force at Washington (Taped), PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Hawaii at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands, CNBC.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., TGC.

1 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., NBC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped), TGC.

7 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped), TGC.

GYMNASTICS

11:30 a.m.: U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla., NBC.

6 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Women's Events, Tampa, Fla., NBC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

4:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich., ESPN2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m.: Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

10 a.m.: Little League World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

Noon: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Takarazuka, Japan, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Massapequa, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta, MLBN.

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, BSWis.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN; Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Philadelphia at Cleveland, NFLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants, NFLN.

7 p.m.: Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona, FOX.

RODEO

12:30 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn., CBS.

2:30 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn., CBSSN.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

3 a.m.: NRL: Broncos at Knights, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, USA.

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Sporting KC, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.

8:55 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS1.

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2, ABC.

3 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2, ESPN.

YOUTH BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Perfect Game Youth Baseball - 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn., CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).