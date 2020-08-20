On The Air For Aug. 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL: Melbourne at Western, Fs2.
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide, Fs1.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Richmond at Essendon, FS1.
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN.
4 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., FS1.
FISHING
7:30 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2.
10 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, TGC.
7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, TGC.
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, TGC.
Noon: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., TGC.
6:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Final Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped), TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: KT at Hanwha, ESPN2.
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): NC at KT, ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator ‥224: Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light Heavyweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., PARAMOUNT.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Miami at Washington OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (5:30 p.m.), MLBN.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis; NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN.
8 p.m.: Texas at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (8:30 p.m.), MLBN.
8:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
12:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV.
3 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.
8:45 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.
RUGBY
3 a.m.: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, FS1.
5 a.m.: NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane, FS2.
MEN'S SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany (taped), CBSSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:15 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).
