TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox, FS1.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason: Baltimore at Washington, ESPN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary, USA.